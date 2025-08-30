Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

