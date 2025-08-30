Wells Fargo & Company Cuts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

