InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $34.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2%
IVT opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 65.97%.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Articles
