InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $34.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2%

IVT opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

