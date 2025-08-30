CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGI Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CGI Group by 9,881.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $97.13 on Monday. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

About CGI Group

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.