Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.42.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

BMO stock opened at C$166.19 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$110.94 and a one year high of C$166.59. The stock has a market cap of C$119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

