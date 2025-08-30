Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Aug 30th, 2025

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSFree Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at C$85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$62.57 and a 52-week high of C$86.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.84%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

