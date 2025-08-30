Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.62.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.84%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.
