Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2025

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSFree Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at C$85.77 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.84%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

