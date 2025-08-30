Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.62.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.84%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.