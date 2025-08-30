Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on A. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

