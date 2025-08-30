Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $59.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,871 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $113,767,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 87.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,319,000 after purchasing an additional 990,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

