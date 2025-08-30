Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,263,000 after buying an additional 935,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,966,000 after buying an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after buying an additional 755,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,488,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

