Okta’s (OKTA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,263,000 after acquiring an additional 935,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,966,000 after acquiring an additional 407,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 20.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 755,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,488,000 after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

