Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the sale, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 67.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 332,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 134,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

