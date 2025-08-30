MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $325.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $271.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $315.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

