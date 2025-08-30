JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MDB opened at $315.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.29. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,693,886.73. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.