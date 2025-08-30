Microvision’s (MVIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MVIS. Wall Street Zen raised Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microvision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Microvision Price Performance

Microvision stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.43. Microvision has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 146.46% and a negative net margin of 3,470.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microvision by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microvision by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Microvision by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Microvision by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microvision by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

