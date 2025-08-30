Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 price objective on the stock.

Tracsis Stock Up 4.0%

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 390 on Wednesday. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 261 and a twelve month high of GBX 720. The company has a market cap of £115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,941.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 397.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

