PVH’s (PVH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Mariner LLC grew its position in PVH by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

