Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of OKTA opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

