OS Therapies’ (OSTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

OS Therapies Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:OSTX opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of OS Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OS Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OS Therapies by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

