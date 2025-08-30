Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

