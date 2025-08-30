Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.43.

Shares of AVB opened at $195.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

