Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of APLE stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The company had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 735.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

