GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded at Arete

Arete upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -158.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9,009.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

