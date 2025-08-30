MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.61 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -322.05 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

