Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at DA Davidson

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.05. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.20 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $25,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,731. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.