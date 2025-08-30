Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £57,150 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total transaction of £57,150.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £83,600.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £19,000.

On Wednesday, August 27th, David John Braben sold 20,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £76,000.

On Thursday, August 21st, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total value of £19,050.

On Wednesday, August 20th, David John Braben sold 12,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total value of £45,000.

On Tuesday, August 19th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total value of £56,250.

On Monday, August 18th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total value of £37,300.

On Friday, August 15th, David John Braben sold 12,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £44,520.

On Thursday, August 14th, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £56,050.

On Wednesday, August 13th, David John Braben sold 14,800 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £56,240.

Frontier Developments Trading Down 0.3%

LON FDEV opened at GBX 374 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 175.60 and a one year high of GBX 395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.84.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

