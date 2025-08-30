Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. Regency Centers has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.Regency Centers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 376,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.