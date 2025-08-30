TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.94. EchoStar has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $61.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.EchoStar’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3,470.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

