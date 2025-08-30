Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $168.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank Of Montreal traded as high as $120.30 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 1323130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 1.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 228,983 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

