PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 238523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.8414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 530.0%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

