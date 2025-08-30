PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 238523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.8414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 530.0%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

