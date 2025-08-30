Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDE shares. Barclays started coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. Slide Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $490,568.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 251,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,507.45. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,490.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

