GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.