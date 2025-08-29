Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $345.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock worth $51,792,190. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

