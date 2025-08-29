Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $362,773,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $238.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

