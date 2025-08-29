Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 222 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,190,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 220,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

UNH opened at $302.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

