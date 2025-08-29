Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $482.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

