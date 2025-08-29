Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $345.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.99, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

