Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $561.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

