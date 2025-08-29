The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,819 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $280,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $7,162,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $407.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

