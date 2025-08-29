Aragon Global Management LP Has $7.15 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Aragon Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 384.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.7% of Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 262.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $750.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $753.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

