Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $95.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

