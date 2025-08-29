Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6%

QCOM opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.86.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,912,190 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.