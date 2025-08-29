Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,472.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,412.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,285.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

