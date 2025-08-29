Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $240.19 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

