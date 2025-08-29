Stony Point Capital LLC Acquires 68,907 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,850,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ON Stock Down 1.2%

ONON stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.24.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

