General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,924 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $132,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2%

GD opened at $324.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $326.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

