Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.6154.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.