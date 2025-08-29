Vident Advisory LLC Has $31.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.9% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,166,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,120,000 after purchasing an additional 307,855 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $91,699,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $827.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average of $265.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

