Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $456.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

