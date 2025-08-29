Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 1,583 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

BWXT stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

